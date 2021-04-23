A second reading and passage of ordinance 2021-02, establishes certain regulations harboring fowl within the city limits of Russellville.
City attorney Elizabeth Teel read the ordinance change at the Tuesday, April 20th meeting of the city council. Teel stated to better serve the aesthetic and health interests of the city of Russellville and its citizens, the council deemed it appropriate and necessary to revise its ordinance.
The ordinance now reads:
No person shall for any purpose keep within the city any fowl within a district that has a zoning designation as residential unless the property upon which the fowl is kept is larger than two acres, in which case, the person may keep up to five fowl as long as the fowl are kept in pens and enclosures and not permitted to run at large upon the property. According to the ordinance, fowl shall mean any chicken, duck, guinea, goose, pigeon or dove, or any species of fowl of the avian or aquatic family.
Another stipulation is the ordinance includes those who do keep fowl under the rules aforementioned, must keep them in a pen or enclosure at least 50 feet from the property line of any other landowners.
No person shall permit any such chicken, duck, guinea, goose, pigeon, or dove, or any species of fowl of the avian or aquatic family, to run or be at large within the city. However, this shall not apply to any fowl confined in coops at market places or stores where the fowl are sold for food. Any fowl kept for sale shall not be permitted to run at large at the place where the fowl is kept for sale.
Any person keeping any fowl in the city limits in accordance with this ordinance shall ensure that such fowl is maintained in such manner as to eliminate any foul order being emitted upon an adjoining property at any time.
The keeping of roosters shall not be allowed within the city limits of Russellville at any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.