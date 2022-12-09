Rachel Hance, Logan County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, received the NEAFCS Distinguished Service Award. The Distinguished Service Award recognizes members for leadership, outstanding program efforts, and personal and professional development and is the organization’s highest award.
“I take much pride in the work that I do, and it means so much to be able to serve my community and to be rewarded for that service at the end of the day, makes it all worthwhile,” Hance said.
