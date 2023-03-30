Organizers for the 75th annual Adairville Strawberry Festival are seeking vendors for the final weekend of the festival on Friday and Saturday, May 19th and 20th.
Organizer Andrew Knight said, “We’ve been working hard to line up vendors, but we may not be aware of someone who would like to participate that weekend.”
In the past, vendors offered arts and crafts type items, jewelry, air-brushed shirts and hoodies, pottery, and woodcrafts. Many of these items will be available this year in addition to quilts, lanyards, beef jerky, and fresh strawberries, if they are in season by then.
Knight said, “Ideally, a large assortment of vendors would be wonderful. We are open to anyone who would like to come set up as a vendor. The spaces are $50 for a 10’x10’ area. We supply you the tent, you furnish the tables for your wares, your product, and a chair to rest in between customers.”
“Because of the space available, we are able to have multiple vendors offering the same product, but have them spaced out,” Knight explained.
If interested, you may call 270-539-5305 and ask for Andrew.
