Organizers for the 75th annual Adairville Strawberry Festival are seeking vendors for the final weekend of the festival on Friday and Saturday, May 19th and 20th.

Organizer Andrew Knight said, “We’ve been working hard to line up vendors, but we may not be aware of someone who would like to participate that weekend.”

