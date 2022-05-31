4th of July Kiddie Parade Scheduled

The Bob and Joyce Guion 4th of July Kiddie Parade has been scheduled for Monday, July the 4th. Parade Assembly will begin at 9:30 a.m. on West 8th Russellville, near the SEEK Museum. The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. All children are invited to decorate a bike, trike, wagon, etc. Battery power is welcome, but please no motorized vehicles. Parent participation is encouraged. Refreshments will be provided. This year’s event is sponsored by Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Come celebrate this year’s 4th with local patriots. For more information, contact David Guion at 270-779-1521 or Richard Holloman at 270-772-0119.
