Every 10 years the U.S. Census Bureau hires thousands of American citizens to conduct a count of the country’s population. One of the many things affected by that count is how local magisterial district boundaries are drawn.
After the 2020 Census was completed, redrawing local districts was put on hold. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has been declared over, Logan County Clerk Stacy Watkins has one more task to complete in an already busy year.
“The purpose of reevaluating the magisterial districts after a census is to identify areas of growth among the population,” explained the clerk. She continued, “To be compliant with the state guidelines, the boundaries of the districts should be drawn so that the districts are compact and contiguous, and the population of each district should be as nearly equal as is reasonably possible. Typically, this process takes place pretty quickly after the census results are published.”
Watkins also explained, “The purpose of reapportionment is to make sure the largest and smallest magisterial district is within +/- 5% regarding its population.” She added, “Going off the preliminary studies by Barren River Area District Development (BRADD) the percentage deviation between our largest and smallest districts is currently 25.59%. So again, to be compliant and approved by the state we will have to redraw some of the boundary lines to get these numbers in line.”
Fortunately, Watkins won’t take on the task alone, however, there is a timeline for the job and a deadline to meet.
“We have several timelines and deadlines to work with,” began Watkins. She continues, “The process begins no sooner than May 1st when the fiscal court publishes the legal notice of the planned reapportionment. Then, we must wait at least seven days before the fiscal court can appoint three competent citizens, who are active in the community and residing in different districts, as commissioners to reapportion the county.
“From the date of that appointment and being sworn in to faithfully perform their duties, these commissioners along with myself will have 60 days to lay off the boundary lines of the districts and provide a written report of the recommended changes, new boundary lines of each district, and the population of each as it is being proposed,” Watkins explained.
“We will rely heavily on the work BRADD performs to make this recommendation to the court. I will act as a non-voting member but will be present for each step,” shared Watkins, who continued, “Within 60 days of receiving the appointed commissioner’s report, and in accordance with the provisions of KRS 67.075 to 67.077, the court will adopt or amend the report in establishing the districts.
“Judge Baker and I have worked together to find three citizens that meet the criteria and who also reside in the districts that will most likely see the changes that must take place,” said Watkins.
“We presented our recommendations to the court for approval on May 23rd. Each commissioner will be able to vote on the changes that are suggested to us by BRADD before we present the plan to fiscal court,” shared Watkins. Those selected for appointment were Rhonda Pope Sullivan, who lives in District 5; Alan Woodard, who lives in District 2; and Clarence Gamble, who lives in District 3.
The group will work closely with BRADD to develop a non-partisan plan. They will have 60 days to make their recommendation to the court. If the court rejects the suggestion and chooses to present an alternate plan, they will have 60 days to submit their suggestions. Once a plan is approved, it will not take effect until after the November 2023 general election.
