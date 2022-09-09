Blevins, Tyrone K.-08/29/2022-public intoxication-control sub(excludes alcohol)-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 12:06 am
Blevins, Tyrone K.-08/29/2022-public intoxication-control sub(excludes alcohol)-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Bobbett, Roger D.-08/31/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Christmas, CynthiaLee-08/28/2022-rear license not illuminated-failure to produce insurance card-failure to appear-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana-tampering with physical evidence-fugitive from another state — warrant required
Crite, Quinton L.-08/26/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Dickerson, Kenneth R.-08/28/2022-harassing communications-falsely reporting an incident
Elmore, Terry S.-08/29/2022-criminal trespassing-3rd degree
Ferrell, Christopher D.-08/31/2022-contempt of court by witness, juror officer
Galloway, Donavon E.-08/31/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order-possession of burglary tools-burglary, 3rd degree
Hobgood, Pamela Gail-08/30/2022-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana
Hurd, Sandra R.-08/26/2022-fugitive from another state — warrant required (non-criminal)
Jackson, Demetra D.-08/28/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Long, Joel Wayne-08/26/2022-failure to appear
Lyvers, Eric T.-08/27/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 3rd or > offense (methamphetamine)-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified)-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine)-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (> or = 10 d.u. opiates)-persistent felony offender
Parks, Caleb A.-08/29/2022-manslaughter 2nd degree-wanton endangerment-1st degree
Pomorin, Lauren Elizabeth-08/26/2022-hold for other
Schwoeppe, Jessica M.-08/26/2022-failure to notify address change to dept of trans-failure to appear-cruelty to animals-2nd degree
Slaughter, Thomas J.-08/30/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury-strangulation 2nd degree
Smock, Christopher Todd-08/30/2022-theft by fail to make req disp of property $10,000 or more
Strain, Christopher M.-08/30/2022-theft by fail to make req disp of property $500 < $1,000
Sweeney, Dalton-08/30/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-possessing license when privileges are revoked
