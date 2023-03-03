RUSNWS-03-03-23 Federal Grove

Federal Grove Bed and Breakfast is shown.

 photo submitted

Federal Grove, a once popular restaurant and bed and breakfast venue in Auburn, is set to reopen exclusively as an event venue and bed and breakfast, but without the meal service they had been known for.

According to Shelby Blythe, the property’s name, Federal Grove, has significance in that the land was part of a federal land grant and the grove of trees on the property. “The land was originally granted to the brother of Lewis of the Lewis and Clark Expedition,” said Blythe. Later, the home was built in 1871.

