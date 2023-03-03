Federal Grove, a once popular restaurant and bed and breakfast venue in Auburn, is set to reopen exclusively as an event venue and bed and breakfast, but without the meal service they had been known for.
According to Shelby Blythe, the property’s name, Federal Grove, has significance in that the land was part of a federal land grant and the grove of trees on the property. “The land was originally granted to the brother of Lewis of the Lewis and Clark Expedition,” said Blythe. Later, the home was built in 1871.
The Blythe family has owned the property for the last 30 years. During that time, they have not changed the home very much from its original construction. “The bricks have been replaced, but that’s about it.” she said.
“When we closed the restaurant part of this, we took our time to refresh the space, make it brighter and more inviting as a home while we considered what we wanted to do with the house,” said Blythe. “The house has just been sitting here and I really want it to feel alive again,” she added.
Blythe explained, “Right now, we’re establishing ourselves as an event venue for weddings, rehearsal dinners, reunions, baby showers, birthdays, and those sorts of family celebrations.”
“Many people thought we’d have the food again when they learned we were reopening, but that’s not the case. We no longer have the staff to make and serve food, but we can help with tables, chairs, linens, and other amenities,” shared Blythe. Those reserving Federal Grove will have complete freedom of their choice of caterer.
An AirBNB listing is also in the works.
“The rooms are ready, but we’re working through the last few details to establish our website as an AirBNB. We expect that to happen soon,” shared Blythe. Guests will have use of the entire home during their stay.
For anyone interested in booking an event, or learning more about how Federal Grove could fit into your celebration plans, visit the website at www.federalgrove.com or email Shelby Blythe at shelby@federalgrove.com or call 270-542-6106. Online booking capabilities are currently unavailable.
