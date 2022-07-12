The Logan County Humane Society needs community help and they’re willing to work for it. They have planned a yard sale fundraiser for Wednesday and Thursday, July 14th and 15th, beginning at 9 a.m. each day, at 156 South Summer Street in Russellville. If yard sales aren’t your thing, maybe one of the supporting local small businesses has something for you instead.
Several businesses have pledged a portion of sales on one or both days. Businesses pledging 10% of sales include Southern Sass Hair and Nail Studio, and Deelish Diner on Thursday, and Lost River Creamery on Friday. Other businesses that have contributed or are participating include RVK Nutrition on Friday, Happy Hounds Pet Grooming, Robyn’s Nest Boutique, and Blue Rooster Boutique. Backwoods Grillin’ Custom Grilling and Concession Sales will be set up on the 13th and 15th at Priceless IGA and the 14th at Hutson Inc. in Russellville, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. weather permitting each day, donating a portion of proceeds from the three days as well.
The Logan County Humane Society is located at 1230 Morgantown Road, Russellville. The goal of the society is to improve the lives of companion animals in our community and find permanent and loving adoptive homes for the cats and dogs in our care.
The Logan County Humane Society has been saving animals since 1989 but cannot do it alone. It takes support from the community to make it happen. The society welcomes your partnership in caring for homeless animals. Adopt a pet today. You can see adoptable pets at: https://www.petango.com/AdoptLCHS
