RUSNWS 05-18-23 ASHBY GRADUATES

Adairville Police Chief Aaron Ashby graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy in Richmond

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Adairville Police Chief Aaron Ashby graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy in Richmond on May 10th as a member of the Basic Training Class 538.

Chief Ashby said, “Six months ago, I started a journey with 31 strangers and today I graduated with 25 brothers and one sister. This is by far one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life.” He added, “We have fought together, cried together, sweated together and bled together. We have completed the challenge that was very unpredictable.”

