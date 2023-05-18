Adairville Police Chief Aaron Ashby graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy in Richmond on May 10th as a member of the Basic Training Class 538.
Chief Ashby said, “Six months ago, I started a journey with 31 strangers and today I graduated with 25 brothers and one sister. This is by far one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life.” He added, “We have fought together, cried together, sweated together and bled together. We have completed the challenge that was very unpredictable.”
Adairville Mayor Donna Blake said, “I am incredibly proud of Aaron. We went to his graduation last week and to see the dedication of the men and women who endured six months of training and torture to become officers, was a very proud moment.” She added,” I see how much he has matured and learned. I am excited to have Aaron as our Chief of Police.”
“It is my oath never to betray the badge that represents my community, my integrity, my character and the public trust. I will have the courage to hold myself and others accountable for our actions. I will uphold the constitution and the community I serve, so help me God,” pledged Ashby.
