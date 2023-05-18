Logan Fiscal Court recently awarded Dixie Restoration, a Kentucky-based full-restoration company, the bid for work needed at the historic courthouse. The necessary work is a result of last winter’s deep freeze.

Judge-Executive Phil Baker explained, “During the cold snap in December, a waterline froze and burst in the historic courthouse. During the following weeks, while repairs were being done, we discovered water entering the building because of the shift in the wall.”

