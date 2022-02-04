Johnny and Lavelle McGuire share a love story more than sixty years in the making in their lovely Auburn home. Unlike some love stories, they didn’t always like each other in the beginning. No, as children meeting in the first grade at Auburn Elementary, they didn’t always like each other. “One year, he liked me, but I didn’t like him. I liked him the next year, but he didn’t like me,” said Lavelle. This had to be the truth because Johnny nodded and gave a light chuckle as the memories seemed to flood back into his mind.
Their freshman year, they were named Mr. and Mrs. Freshman of Auburn High. Four years later and shortly after graduation, in July 1962, Miss Lavelle Drake became Johnny’s wife. When asked how he knew she was ‘the one,’ Johnny replied, “Well, I just did. She was modest and a country girl. Since I was raised on a farm, that’s what I was looking for in a girl.” To which Lavelle quickly added, “A simple country girl.”
The McGuires built a life and a family that included a son, Eric, and a daughter, Leann. The children’s school and extracurricular activities kept the parents busy, but when Leann went to college, they discovered a great deal of extra time on their hands. It was this time that the McGuires developed an interest in collecting antiques. “Having common interests is important to a happy home life,” said Johnny.
Their church family at New Friendship Baptist is also a vital common interest in their home. Lavelle stated, “I’ve always heard there should be a third person in your marriage, Jesus Christ. Our faith in God has always been important in our marriage.”
Lavelle spent 30 years as a local postal clerk before retirement. For 40 years, Johnny worked in the local manufacturing plants. His position as plant manager with the E. R. Carpenter Company often took him away from his family two to three weeks at a time. When asked if they could offer any advice to those who are thinking about marriage or who are newly married, they said, “Talk it out. Try not to go to bed mad at each other.”
Time has a way of growing families. Eric is now married to T. J. Lucas, and Leann is married to John Tinsley. These days you can find Johnny and Lavelle at local sporting events cheering on their grandchildren; there are six of them, after all. Or you can find them babysitting any of the four great-grandchildren while waiting on the two newest to come into the world.
“Early on, we had principals, coaches, and teachers as mentors who made a good impact on our lives, and we wanted them to be proud of us. We wanted a strong marriage,” said Lavelle, who added, “Short of something happening to one of us, I always believed we’d make it this far, and I’m hoping for many more years together.”
