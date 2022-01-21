Donate Life Kentucky will show support in Frankfort on Wednesday, Jan. 19, for Senate Bill 30 (SB 30), which, if approved, will allow the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to add organ donor questions during car tag registration. It will also let local county clerks ask for organ donor consideration in person.
Nearly 1,000 Kentuckians are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ or tissue donation or transplant, and across America, approximately 20 people die each day due to this need. With the state transitioning to an 8-year driver’s license cycle and many people registering to become organ donors during renewal, Donate Life KY must find additional ways to grow the organ donor registry list to match the existing and increasing need for organ donation.
In 2021, more than 500 organs were recovered and transplanted across the Kentucky region, thanks to nearly 200 generous organ donors. SB 30 will help by expanding the registry to help those requiring urgent transplant services.
SB 30 was officially filed by Sen. Brandon Storm on Jan. 4, 2022. “I am proud to sponsor this lifesaving legislation. It is critical to increase the number of organ and tissue donors in Kentucky,” Storm said. “Working with these passionate nonprofits and Boards of Directors to draft this bill was important to me as I know it will result in more registered donors and more lives saved.”
The bill will be heard during the Senate Transportation Committee meeting on Jan. 19, at 9 a.m.
Community members who would like to help advocate and support SB 30 can contact Shelley Snyder at SSnyder@donatelifeky.org.
About Donate Life KY
Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) is an organ procurement organization whose mission is to provide organs and tissues to those in need while maintaining a profound respect for those who gave. The mission of Trust For Life (TFL) is to educate and encourage Kentuckians to register as organ and tissue donors while obtaining a driver’s license and beyond. These organizations partner in education and outreach and use the combined national Donate Life brand; learn more at www.donatelifeky.org.
