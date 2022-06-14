FOURTH GradeAll A’s
Brayden Adler, Kailyn Arnold, Journee Bernier, Knox Burklin, Madi Grace Cox, Shylor Danish, Hadley Davenport, Liam Dickman, Bentley Farmer, Chance Henson, Leslie Hernandez Francisco, Aubree Ivey, DJ Kinser, Abraham Kitchens, Donnie Mcfarlin, Luis Mercado Sanabria, Hunter Morgan, Chloe Owen, Micah Paddock, Paisley Rayno, James Richardson, Anna Lee Robey, Levi Sublett, Ashlynn Vasquez Castillo, Thomas Wiley
A’s and B’s
Ginny Bayles, Attye Grace Cox, Lashaya Gainous, Syrena Lack, Wyatt McLean, KayBree Neal, Tucker Poole, Paxton Rayno, Karma Sanders, Jai’Asja SunBear, Gracie Yates
FIFTH GradeAll A’s
Isaac Corbin, Hadlee Cox, Brexley Moss, Ava Norris, Cole Perkins, Aiden Rangel, Levi Robey, Madi Rohrs, Piper Shepherd, Nathan Smith, Tucker Stratton, Britt Wetton, Kaliha Witherspoon
A’s and B’s
Brayden Adams, Matthew Allen, Brody Gaddis, Jamin Hines, Trevion Huskey, Gavin Kie, Mason Loyd, Joseph McTire, Kent Morgan, Jordan Osborne, Jaxon Reynolds, Landon Reynolds, Nkayah Stubblefield, Eli Washington
SIXTH Grade
All A’s
Kailynn Adler, Silas Bernier, Illiana Cornelius, Lydia Davenport, Logan Dodson, Vincent Eaton, Everett Halcomb, Addy Miller, Kaitlin Paddock, Chaney Price, Carter Robey, Luke Rogers, Kallie Taylor, Avery Thompson, Caden Walton
A’s and B’s
Addy Arnold, Mason Davenport, Tatum Grise, Serenity Henderson, Robbie Osborne, Hank Seeley, Timothy Wright
SEVENth Grade
All A’s
John Allen, Caroline Boortz, Samara Corbin, Bryar Gaddis, Caylee Garmon, Abby Graves, Piper Kirby, Bella Lack, Carter Lawrence, Ace Miller, Lexi Mowles, Allie Neal, Isaac Robey, JaNasia Taylor, Carson Trimble, Lucy Violette, Chloe Walker, Reese Wetton, Maddox Youngblood
A’s and B’s
Ava Brewer, Lucas Cross, Rylie Fulcher, Hayden Kinser, Noah Skipworth, Jackson Williams
EIGHTH GradeAll A’s
Sophia Corbin, Brylee Dean, Alex Epley, Ridge Holman, Alyssa Kie, Morgan Lenker, Isabella Metoyer, Daleah Payne, Riley Shepherd, Kinsley Taylor, Fallon Wilson
A’s and B’s
Kamya Burr, Landon Miller, Tania Osborne, Aydan Trimble, Jeremiah Washington, Addi Yates
