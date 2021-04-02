The Logan County Grand Jury convened on March 26, 2021, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Christopher L. Abernathy — Speeding 15 MPH Over Limit; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Damien Scott Abernathy — Speeding 26 MPH Over/Greater; Reckless Driving; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Fleeing or Evading Police, On Foot, 2nd Degree; Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Brooklyn Jeanette Bailey — Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (4 Counts); Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol .08 or Greater, 1st Offense, Aggravating Circumstances.
Leslie Burney — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Public Intoxication Controlled Substance/Excludes Alcohol; Indecent Exposure, 2nd Degree.
Ashlie R. Carroll — Speeding 17 MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept. of Transportation; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance, Prescription not in Original Container, 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Robert Carl Caufield — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Zachary Dalton Collins — Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 2nd Degree.
Matthew Cowles — Bail Jumping, 1st Degree. Clifton A. Cropper — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Auto — $10,000 or more but Under $1,000,000; Burglary, 3rd Degree.
Kenneth L. Dickerson — Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
Maegen Dorris — Burglary, 2nd Degree; Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 2nd Degree.
Alyssa Downing — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
John W. Drake — Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Defaced Firearm; Receiving Stolen Property, Firearm.
Brandon Wayne Fleck — Speeding 26 MPH Over/Greater; Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Traffic Light (3 Counts); Disregarding Stop Sign (6 Counts); Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer (6 Counts); No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; No Motorcycle Operator’s License. Erica
Danielle Gregory — Driving Too Slow for Traffic; Reckless Driving; Operating a Motor Vehicle with Expired Operator’s License; Operating Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol/Substance, 1st Offense, Aggravating Circumstances; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified (2 Counts); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Controlled Substance, Prescription not in Original Container, 1st Offense; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Bryan L. Herring — Receiving Stolen Property, over $10,000 (2 Counts); Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Timothy Ray Lyon — Speeding 12 MPH over Limit; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Mary J. Massey — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Jerry Thomas McCarley — Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, 1st & 2nd Offense; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (4 Counts); Drinking Alcoholic Beverage in a Public Place, 1st & 2nd Offense; Harassment — No Physical Contact; Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Kevin Lee McKenney — Failure to/or Improper Signal; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance — Buy/Possess; Illegal Possession of Legend Drug.
Jason Kyle Mock — Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Careless Driving; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Criminal Littering; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified (2 Counts); Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Jeffrey D. Page — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not in Original Container, 1st Offense.
Christopher Robert Rippy — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Johnathan Ross — Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon.
Angela G. Russ — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Andrea D. Sexton — Speeding 15 MPH over Limit; No/Expired Registration Plates; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, 1st Offense, Hallucinogen; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 10 D.U., Drug Unspecified; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance, Prescription not in Original Container, 1st Offense; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, 1st Offense, < 20 D.U., Drug Unspecified; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified (2 Counts); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 10 D.U., Drug Unspecified; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, 1st Offense, > or = 20 but < or = 120 D.U., Drug Unspecified.
Joseph Ray Slayton — Bail Jumping, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Christopher Smock — Trafficking in Marijuana, less than 8 oz., 1st Offense, Firearm Enhanced; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Paul Spracklen — Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; Failure to Wear Seatbelt.
Stephanie Lynn Tull — Receiving Stolen Property, over $10,000 (2 Counts); Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Michelle L. Walker — Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Falsely Reporting an Incident; Fraud Use of Credit Card After Report Lost/Stolen, more than $500 but under $10,000.
Justin M. Wilson — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
McKayla Lachelle Wilson — Forgery, 2nd Degree; Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument in the 2nd Degree; Theft by Deception — Including Cold Checks, under $500.
Stephanie L. Wolfe — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Note: Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
