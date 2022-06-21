The Tennessee Valley Authority and 153 local power companies successfully met another record June power demand on Thursday, June 16, breaking the previous record set earlier this week.
At 6 p.m. ET, the power system reliably provided 31,617 megawatts of energy at a region-wide average temperature of 97 degrees. This breaks the previous record set on Monday, June 13. Over the past four days, TVA’s diverse generation assets and resilient transmission system have met three of the top four highest June power demands on record.
Public power’s greatest asset is thousands of dedicated women and men working at TVA and local power companies across the region to provide energy to 10 million individuals and more than 700,000 businesses.
Continued hot and humid weather could produce similar high power demands through the end of this week and is forecast again next week. TVA and local power companies are encouraging users to join them in conserving power and saving money, especially during the peak use hours of 2 p.m. through 6 p.m., by taking a few simple steps:
Turn up your thermostat — even one or two degrees makes a big difference in your power bill and does not significantly impact your comfort.
Use ceiling and portable fans to circulate air — they use less energy than your air conditioner.
If possible, avoid using ovens, clothes dryers, dishwashers, and other large appliances during peak hours.
Close window coverings on the sunny side of your home or business.
Additional energy-saving tips can be found at www.energyright.com/residential. Residents concerned about their ability to pay future power bills are encouraged to contact their local power company to discuss the availability of assistance programs, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
— Staff report
