Educator Amy Taylor’s classes will be collaborating with the theater department to put on a “Winter Wonderland” (think fall festival) as children enter the production of “Elf Jr.” put on by the Logan County High School Theatre Department.
“Elf Jr.” will be performed at the Logan County High School Cafetorium from Dec. 9th at 6 p.m. and Dec. 11th at 12 p.m. Logan County residents will embrace their inner “elf” as the show featured a cast of 25 students from grades 6-12. Tickets are $10 at the door, children four and under are free.
“We will be providing the Winter Wonderland at the entrance of each ‘Elf Jr.’ performance, one hour prior to the show. Thursday and Friday from 5-6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.,” said Taylor. Taylor’s Early Lifespan Development classes have planned, prepared, and will run the event. There will be photo opportunities, ornament making, cookie decorating, reindeer food, and more at no additional cost. This class focuses on the growth of children and how to promote healthy development overall.
“It is also the foundational class for the Family and Consumer Sciences Early Childhood Education Career Pathway. These students have worked very hard using their newly learned knowledge and skills to bring this exciting opportunity to our community,” said Taylor.
