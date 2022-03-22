Workday at Red River, needing volunteers

A workday has been scheduled at the Red River Meeting House & Cemetery Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The association is asking for volunteers to come out and lend a helping hand keeping one of Logan County’s most notable historical sites in pristine shape.
Many people who consider Logan County their home have ancestors buried in the Red River Meeting House Cemetery says Dreama Ruley, a long-serving volunteer at Red River.
The Red River Meeting House was the site of the first religious camp meeting in the United States. Held June 13-17, 1800, it marked the start of the Second Great Awakening, a major religious movement in the United States in the first part of the nineteenth century.
“The tombstones and markers you discover in this cemetery are a history in themselves and fascinating to read,” Ruley added. “They date back over 225 years when this area was first being settled. Many of the tombstones and markers have started to sink into the ground.”
The cemetery has been taken care of by the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association for decades.
The plan is to clean out the meeting house, outhouse, and restrooms; scrape and paint the restroom doors, fence, and gate; pick up sticks and limbs, and straighten up tombstones that are leaning and need to be level with the dirt and or gravel. The association would also like to clean out the woods between the meeting house and the restrooms.
Please bring your own gardening tools (especially shovels and rakes), and gloves. Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP your attendance so the association can get a headcount for lunch. The Red River Meeting House is located at 3008 Schochoh Road, Adairville, Ky 42202.
For more information about the cleanup day and to RSVP, contact Richard Moore at 270-539-6528 or email redrivermeetinghouse@logantele.com
The cleanup day will be canceled in the case of inclement weather.
“We will work from 9 a.m.-4.p.m. and volunteers will be providing a delicious lunch of soup and sandwiches for those who help,” said Ruley.
Please bring whatever tools you are comfortable with. Suggestions include small chainsaws, heavy-duty pruners, loppers, buckets for water, grubbing hoes (to dig out small roots), shovels, gloves, and weed eaters. Bring whatever you would use to clean out a fence row on your own property. Please mark or tag your tools so they won’t be mistaken and go home with the wrong person.
Please let the organizers know if you will be coming so they can plan food accordingly. Also if you leave a number someone will call you if inclement weather or cancellation becomes necessary.
For more information, contact either Richard Moore at 270-539-6528 or Dreama Ruley at 270-776-6721.
