The winners have been announced in the annual Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission 2022 Haybale Trail of Logan County.
In the seventh year of the trail, Tourism’s Executive Director Dee Dee Brown says, ‘There is always a great interest in this event for both those who create the submissions to those who take their families on the trail.” Brown added the commission hopes everyone enjoyed this year’s trail.
“We know lots of Logan Countians work hard on these imaginative creations, and look forward to this each and every year.
“This is an event that not only provides good family fun but also shows off the beautiful landscapes we call home.”
Winners were announced Friday, Oct. 14.
“We appreciate each and every participant and all of those who came out to see the wonderful haybale creations. This definitely is an event that gets bigger every year we have it,” Brown said.
“Logan County truly shines its beauty for all to see during the Haybale Trail.”
See more photos on Page A3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.