The winners have been announced in the annual Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission 2022 Haybale Trail of Logan County.

In the seventh year of the trail, Tourism’s Executive Director Dee Dee Brown says, ‘There is always a great interest in this event for both those who create the submissions to those who take their families on the trail.” Brown added the commission hopes everyone enjoyed this year’s trail.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.