Judge-Executive Logan Chick announced his retirement at a special called meeting of the Logan County Fiscal Court held Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Jailer Phil Gregory, who was not at the meeting, had to follow similarly.
“In order for Judge Chick and Jailer Gregory to retire effective Dec. 31, 2022, it is necessary to resign from office before the newly elected office holders take office on Jan. 2, 2023,” said Logan County Attorney Joe Ross. “If they did not resign early, their retirement benefits and insurance benefits would not start until the following month based upon the rules and regulations that govern the Kentucky Retirement System. Accordingly, Judge Chick and Jailer Gregory have each submitted formal notices of resignation effective Dec. 31, 2022.”
“We have had to do this in the past,”, said Judge Chick. “We did this with former county attorney Tom Noe and former sheriff Wallace Whittaker.” Chick thanked the court saying. “It has been good serving with you.”
The effect of this is to have a vacancy in both offices for the day of Jan. 1, 2023, until Judge Phil Baker and Jailer Joshua Toomey take office. The statutes which govern a vacancy in these two offices are KRS 67.705 for county judge-executive and KRS 71.090 for the jailer. The vacancy for county judge-executive is an appointment from the governor, and the appointment of the jailer comes from the county judge-executive. “The problem here is that because they are both resigning effective the same date, there is no county judge-executive to appoint a new jailer,” said Ross. “A county judge appointment from the governor does not seem feasible given the number of days left in the year.”
Ross added that in the interest of ensuring the benefit of the county in the event that an emergency was to arise on Jan. 1, 2023, it is necessary to convene a special fiscal court meeting so that the fiscal court can accept Judge Chick’s resignation and elect one of its members to temporarily serve as acting judge-executive for Jan. 1, 2023, until Judge Baker’s term begins pursuant to KRS 67.705.
Furthermore, KRS 71.090 vests the sheriff as the official responsible for performing all of the duties of the jailer for the vacancy created on Jan. 1, 2023. “Since the jail is in operation at all times, I would assume that there would be a continuation of standard operations on that date; however, the shift supervisors for that date would need to be in contact with Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton during the shifts on Jan. 1, 2023, in the event that any issues were to arise, as he is in effect the jailer for that day,” said Ross.
Members of the fiscal court accepted Judge-Executive Chick’s resignation voting for Magistrate Thomas Bouldin, Sixth District, to act as a judge-executive pro-tem until judge Baker takes the reins. Sheriff Stratton took over for the jailer vacancy.
“I know the employees of the Logan County Detention Center will continue to work hard and maintain the jail operating procedures with the same professionalism and integrity bound by the Department of Corrections and the oath they are swornby,” said Sheriff Stratton. “I look forward to the new working relationship between our agencies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.