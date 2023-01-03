Judge-Executive Logan Chick announced his retirement at a special called meeting of the Logan County Fiscal Court held Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Jailer Phil Gregory, who was not at the meeting, had to follow similarly.

“In order for Judge Chick and Jailer Gregory to retire effective Dec. 31, 2022, it is necessary to resign from office before the newly elected office holders take office on Jan. 2, 2023,” said Logan County Attorney Joe Ross. “If they did not resign early, their retirement benefits and insurance benefits would not start until the following month based upon the rules and regulations that govern the Kentucky Retirement System. Accordingly, Judge Chick and Jailer Gregory have each submitted formal notices of resignation effective Dec. 31, 2022.”

