A case involving a Russellville man indicted in August 2021 on five counts of first-degree sexual abuse against a minor, may be heading to trial. A motion was filed this week by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office asking the court to schedule a jury trial for Jefferey G. Harper.

Harper’s case has been in felony mediation for months. His attorney requested the case be referred to the felony mediation program. Felony mediation provides an out-of-court procedure to process felony cases through the judicial system. Mediation allows for a facilitated conversation between the prosecutor and the defendant regarding the defendant’s case.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.