A case involving a Russellville man indicted in August 2021 on five counts of first-degree sexual abuse against a minor, may be heading to trial. A motion was filed this week by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office asking the court to schedule a jury trial for Jefferey G. Harper.
Harper’s case has been in felony mediation for months. His attorney requested the case be referred to the felony mediation program. Felony mediation provides an out-of-court procedure to process felony cases through the judicial system. Mediation allows for a facilitated conversation between the prosecutor and the defendant regarding the defendant’s case.
According to Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr, “Either side can request that the judge refer the case for mediation. In this case, the defense attorney raised the issue on the record, in open court, and I agreed for the case to be referred by the circuit judge to the felony mediation program. The judge approved the request, which is typical, and the referral was made.” Kerr further stated at the beginning of the year, that if the case is not resolved in mediation, then it will be set for trial.
According to the Commonwealth, sometime between Sept. 1, 2020, through March 10, 2021, Harper committed the offense of sexual abuse first degree when being 21 years or older subjected a minor less than 16 years of age, on at least five occasions, to sexual contact.
The allegations against Harper were reported anonymously, however, according to Kerr, “Mr. Harper was cooperative and truthful with Detective Kenneth Edmonds of the Russellville Police Department. In doing so, he admitted to the allegations.”
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class D Felony. It carries 1-5 years per count. The maximum sentence anyone can get for these charges is 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.