RUSNWS-04-06-23 ROTARY CONTEST

Jenna Coles, Carly Chaudoin, and Mollie Skipworth.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

The Russellville Rotary Club hosted the District 6710 Sectional Speech Contest on Thursday, March 23. Winners from the Elkton, Russellville, and Hopkinsville Rotary Clubs competed for a chance to represent the District at the Regional Contest on May 9.

The event was attended by approximately 50 local Rotarians and guests. Contestants included Jenna Coles winner of the Russellville Rotary Club Contest, Carly Chaudoin, winner or the Hopkinsville Rotary Club Contest, and Mollie Skipworth, winner of the Elkton Rotary Club Contest.

