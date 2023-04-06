The Russellville Rotary Club hosted the District 6710 Sectional Speech Contest on Thursday, March 23. Winners from the Elkton, Russellville, and Hopkinsville Rotary Clubs competed for a chance to represent the District at the Regional Contest on May 9.
The event was attended by approximately 50 local Rotarians and guests. Contestants included Jenna Coles winner of the Russellville Rotary Club Contest, Carly Chaudoin, winner or the Hopkinsville Rotary Club Contest, and Mollie Skipworth, winner of the Elkton Rotary Club Contest.
Ken Williams, local club president, said “All contests represented their clubs well and it was a difficult decision to determine a winner.”
This year’s speech topic was “Imagine Rotary.” District Contest Speech Chairman Mike Brumleve said, “Imagine Rotary means the student tells us how, they, in a perfect world, see and live our motto, ‘Service Above Self’ and how they see and live the Rotary 4-Way Test.”
The Rotary 4-Way Test asks these questions:
Is it FAIR to all Concerned?
Will it build GOODWILL and FRIENDSHIPS?
Will it be BENEFICIAL to all Concerned?
Carly Chaudoin placed first in the contest and will move forward to the Regional Contest on May 9. Jenna Coles placed second and Mollie Skipworth placed third.
“We wish Ms. Chaudoin the best of luck as she moves forward in the competition,” said Karen Kirsch-Smith, Russellville Rotary Club Speech Contest Chairperson.
