Otis Key, a success story

I was recently checking things out on various pages of Facebook, as I often do, and ran across a post on the WRUS Page that mentioned a familiar name. It was a link to talkbasket.net and had an article about the “100 Greatest Comedy Basketball Players of All-Time.” Among those names were Russellville native and former Russellville Panther, Otis Key. I thought I’d not only congratulate Otis, but get caught up on what he’s up to now, get his playing history, and of course, get his reaction to making the list.
When talking about the old high school days, I mentioned how it had been some time since we were at RHS and he responded, “Yeah, can you believe it’s been thirty years? Holy cow!”
Otis and I graduated in the class of 1992. Otis played basketball alongside another very successful player to come out of Russellville, Bubba Wells. When asked if he knew that he wanted to pursue basketball once he had graduated, he responded, “I did and I didn’t. I had always dreamed of going to Georgetown on an Academic Scholarship. But, when the opportunity came to go with Bubba to Austin Peay, I jumped on it.”
From there, Otis went and played basketball overseas in Spain. He said what an opportunity to go to Spain after college and live in the Canary Islands. Otis said that was a tremendous experience. “I think that experience alone allowed me to grow as a person and really expand my horizons. It allowed me to grow into my own self because I’m in a foreign country by myself and adjusting to different cultures and customs. It was a learning experience.”
I like to call Otis’ next journey “From Wal-Mart to The Globetrotter’s.”
I remember talking to Otis one night at Walmart where he worked overnights. We were chatting about how another RHS alumnus, Chad Appling, and I had recently gotten involved in the world of pro wrestling. It wasn’t long after that, that I saw in the News-Democrat & Leader where Otis had become a Harlem Globetrotter.
“I came out of college in 96’. I was invited to play in this All-Star game in Atlanta,” said Otis mentioning that he met a lot of people there, including Ben Wallace. “He and I went head-to-head in a championship game. He invited me to rookie camp. That summer I worked all night. One, to kind of prepare myself. I’d workout during the day and Walmart at night. Two, the job allowed me to not spend all the money I made overseas. So, I was putting myself through a grind to get mentally ready for that.”
Eventually, Otis headed to Orlando, Fla. for camp. He recalled, “It was twenty-one days, two sessions a day. It was intense and it was grueling. It was an eye-opening experience, but at the same time, I got to be around a lot of the greats that are on that list. I was very fortunate. They took me under their wing and helped me. Without that experience, I don’t think I would last out there as long as I did.”
As far as the camp and the sessions go, Otis stated, “You might have a good morning session, and here comes a fresh guy for the afternoon session and he beat you out. Next thing you know, you’re on a flight back home because you got beat out and had one bad practice.”
Otis didn’t get beat out and went on to be a Globetrotter for 10 years from 1998 until 2008. However, he did say that there were a lot of different jobs within that job he would never experience with any other job.
I remember seeing Otis and The Globetrotters play on ESPN in a game from Beirut, Lebanon and I even saw Otis in a Subway commercial. This was ironic because during high school he actually worked at the Russellville Subway. He recalled a funny story of how he lost his job there.
A shoutout to Mrs. Wofford. She was so instrumental in all the progress. She was a guidance counselor at RHS and noticed Otis’ grades were dropping. She asked him about it. He mentioned that he was working Subway at night and she went out there and explained to them that he wouldn’t be working there anymore and thus, ending his possible future Subway career. Of course, I nothing against Subway, but there were bigger things on the horizon for Otis.
I asked him if he had practiced the trick plays growing up and he said, “It was totally new to me.” Otis then shared a neat story of how his mom had taken him to the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. to see The Harlem Globetrotters when he was 10. He said this was a, “Vivid memory.” They were sitting at the top of the building and seeing Geese Ausbie, Sweet Lou Dunbar, and Tex Harrison play. These men would eventually become his coaches with The Globetrotters.
Otis really came full circle in more than one way.
When asked about one of his favorite places to play outside of the United States, Otis said, “Australia, it was just a tremendous trip, beautiful country, and amazing people. Then from there, we went to New Zealand and I actually slept through an earthquake. I woke up and the stuff was all damaged in my room. I slept through the whole thing. I was knocked out!”
This now brings us to his response to being named to the prestigious list of comedy players. I asked Otis when he found out about it. He responded, “I found out about it when the chairman of the American Basketball Hall of Fame, LaMont Robinson emailed me and congratulated me. I didn’t even know I was up for consideration. When I looked at the names on that list, it was a true honor.”
Otis mentioned how there were names that many would recognize like Meadowlark Lemon and Curly Neal but went on to say, “So many other teams, besides The Globetrotters, sort of took that format and tried to do their own thing. To be able to be named with them and to even be considered, it was a great honor for me.”
After his Globetrotter days, Otis has done various things but stayed in the basketball area for the most part. He was the head coach for the semi-pro Kentucky Bisons at one time and even helped lead them to the American Basketball Association Championship in 2008.
Otis is currently the head coach for the Lady Pioneers at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, Tenn. He said that he is, “Preparing for year eight. “I’m recruiting now and trying to bring the best we can. Get them ready to have a great year.”
We sure wish Otis and the team the best and again congratulate him on such a high honor. I truly believe that Otis Key has left his mark, and continues to leave his mark on the basketball world. I also believe that he makes us Russellvillians proud and we love when we see folks from our very own community make a difference in this big old world.
In closing, I asked Otis what advice he would give for the young basketball players that are out there. “The main thing is, and you hear it all the time, it’s not cliche, you can never give up. You have to be versatile in your dreams and chase your dreams, because one door may shut, but you’ve got to be able to find a way around it or find a way to get it open if that’s the dream you really want. I always tell people I had a dream of being able to travel the world and thankfully basketball was that vehicle that let me do that. My mind and my heart powered that vehicle, but the most important thing is God was always the driver. I allowed Him to steer me to my dream and to have the greatest impact I could. It’s far beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of.”
