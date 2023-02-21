RUSNWS-02-21-23 Water Tower

Russellville’s newest water tower at the city-county park.

 Photo by Chris Cooper

Sticking out of the treetops at the Russellville-Logan County Park, a very tall structure can now be seen from many areas of the bypass. The City of Russellville’s newest water tower construction is now complete and awaiting a fresh coat of paint.

“The purpose of the tank was to increase pressure and water availability in the northern part of our system,” said Jason Henderson, Director of Utilities for the City of Russellville. “Without the tank development, areas the city services would be limited due to low pressure and water availability.”

