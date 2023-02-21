Sticking out of the treetops at the Russellville-Logan County Park, a very tall structure can now be seen from many areas of the bypass. The City of Russellville’s newest water tower construction is now complete and awaiting a fresh coat of paint.
“The purpose of the tank was to increase pressure and water availability in the northern part of our system,” said Jason Henderson, Director of Utilities for the City of Russellville. “Without the tank development, areas the city services would be limited due to low pressure and water availability.”
The areas to be impacted by the new tower include the Longview subdivision, Lewisburg Road, Cole Road, Sportsman Club Road, Lewisburg Road, Highland Lick Road, Hunters Circle, Markham Lane, and the Shelton Lane area.
In June 2022, the City of Russellville decided to build the new 250,000-gallon water tank behind the Sportsman Club. The 1.5 million dollar project will also promote economic and residential growth. Henderson said the project will open the door to industrial growth, helping Russellville to be more competitive in the future. “One of the biggest things we hear is we need development and housing. We have had people interested in developing but we’ve had to say no due to water pressure issues,” said Henderson.
This is a project that has been discussed for the past several years, according to Henderson, Director of Utilities for the City of Russellville. “This project will affect a very large populous. Shelton Lane, one of the targeted areas, is where the industrial park is located,” added Henderson.
The new tank is elevated 125 feet and placed in an area that once held a tank in the 1970s. The city currently has tanks on Armstrong Street (1 million gallons), 68 West (100,000 gallons), and “Hospital Hill” (200,000 gallons).
The city borrowed the funds for this long-term service project. Six different companies were sought out for bids on the project with only two submissions.
Pheonix Fabricators and Erectors began construction on the tank in September 2022. The contractors are scheduled to return in May to paint the tank as consistent temperatures in the 65 and up range are needed to paint. The tank will be painted white with the logo reading “Russellville Kentucky” in black lettering outlined in gold trim to match the Russellville Panther’s colors. Members of the city council along with the mayor chose the logo and colors. Completion of the tank is scheduled for June weather permitting.
“Economic development and housing are a vital part of a community’s growth. Utilities play a big part in that equation. In order to be progressive, you must be proactive,” said Henderson adding, that citizens pay taxes and expect adequate services, assuring those services is our job.”
Henderson said the new water tower project will not cause a rate increase.
