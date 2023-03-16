April 15th falls on a Saturday this year, so the Logan County Sheriff’s Office will extend property tax collection through the close of business on Monday, April 17, 2023.
The office does accept post marked payments, therefore, any mail postmarked on or before April 17th will be accepted at the 21% penalty amount.
It is authorized under KRS 134.119(2) that the sheriff can choose to limit the forms of payment that will be accepted the last week to 10 days prior to the April 17th deadline. Therefore, as of April 7th, the office will no longer accept personal checks as a form of payment for the remainder of the 2022 property tax collection season. You will be able to pay using cashier checks, money orders, cash, and debit/credit cards (convenience fee does apply).
If you have any questions please feel free to contact our the sheriff’s office at 270-726-2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.