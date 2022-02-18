2022 Spring Community Education Classes

Learn some of the Basics of using your Cell Phone
This class will be held Sat., Feb. 26, at RISD Central Office Board Room from 10am-noon. The instructor is Ms. Jesse Nugent. The cost will be $20. This class will give basic instructions and helpful ideas for using your cell phone. You will need to have your own cell phone. (When you call to register, please share what type of phone you have — i.e. Android, iPhone, etc.) Please register on or before Thursday, Feb. 24.
Fun Art 101
This class will be offered for all ages. Instructor, Rod Owens, is excited to share his passion for Drawing Cartoons — “Fun Art” 101. All supplies are included, but students will need to provide their own sketchbooks. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary on Mondays, beginning March 14, and will go through April 25, from 5-6 p.m. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. Please register on or before Friday, March 11.
Yoga
Instructor, Angela Pritchett, RYT 500, is very excited to share her passion and enthusiasm for Yoga and its many benefits to our health. This class will be offered for all ages. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary School Gym from 4:30-5:30 p.m. They will begin Tuesdays, March 22, and go through May 3. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. Please register on or before Monday, March 21.
Beginning Genealogy
Have you ever wanted to know more about your family and its origins but are not sure where or how to start? You'll learn the basic research techniques to begin and keep progressing in this class. You'll also learn how to keep your research organized. Instructor, Denise Shoulders, Certified Genealogist, is very excited to share her expertise and will help you each step of the way. Classes will be held at Russellville High School from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning March 24, and going through May 5. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. Please register on or before Wednesday, March 23.
Beginning Song Writing
Learn to write songs. This class will present the basic concepts of popular songwriting and how to write memorable lyrics. It will cover copywriting, publishing, and any other questions. The Instructor is Travis Bryan. Classes will be held at Russellville High School from 6-7 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning March 24, and going through May 5. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. Please register on or before Wednesday, March 23.
Basics of Playing Bridge
Do you desire to learn the Basics of Playing Bridge? This new two-nights-per-week, three-week class will begin Tuesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 31, and continue through Thursday, April 21. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary School at 6 p.m. The instructor is Ellen Nealy. The cost will be $60 per student. BRIDGE FOR BRIGHT BEGINNERS booklet is included in the price. Please register on or before Friday, March 25.
Creative Writing
Creative Writing can be considered any writing that is original and self-expressive, ranging from poetry, fiction, or nonfiction. This six-week class will begin Tuesday, April 12, and end Tuesday, May 24. Classes will be held at Russellville High School from 6-7 p.m. The instructor is Storm Shultz. The cost will be $60 for 6 classes. Please register on or before Monday, April 11. Students, please bring something to write on/with. This can be paper and pencils or your laptop, whichever you prefer.
Bread Making
Everyone that has taken this class, has simply loved it. Another one-time Bread-Making class is to be held on Saturday, April 23. This class will be hands-on bread-making steps plus you will leave with dough that will bake into two loaves of bread. The instructor is Martin Elmes, and he will also demonstrate how to make English Muffins. The class will be held at Russellville High School, Room 15, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The cost will be $30 per student. Each student is asked to bring a mixing spoon and a 2 qt. mixing bowl. Please register on or before Thursday, April 21.
We must have a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 10-12 to offer these classes, so please contact us soon. Please make checks payable to Russellville Independent Schools. To register please contact Penni L. Nugent, CED, (270-726-8405, or email penni.nugent@russellville.kyschools.us
