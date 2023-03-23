If you’ve been down E. 7th Street in Russellville lately, you have no doubt run into the project being done by the city near the bridge over Town Creek. Large equipment has been digging and moving dirt around.
In November of 2022, the city received bids for a utility systems upgrade project to replace dated and add new water and sanitary sewer infrastructure. Abbico Contracting LLC was awarded the bid to complete the work.
Construction for this project began in mid-January of 2023 and is scheduled to be completed by May 2023.
The project is split off into four sections and is scheduled to replace approximately 3800 LF of existing four inch water main with six inch C900 PVC water main, approximately 250 LF of two inch water line, four new fire hydrants, and 615 LF six inch clay sanitary sewer line with eight inch PVC.
Section one area is E 2nd and Bowden Streets, section two is E. 7th and Edwards Streets, section three is W. 2nd and portions of Bethel Streets, and section four is E. 2nd and Bowden Streets — sanitary sewer.
Total project bid is $626,785. The City of Russellville received funding to help off-set the cost. In late 2021, the city applied for and received $111,040 from the Cleaner Water Program. In September of 2022, the city applied for and was awarded $185,150 from the CWP, bringing the cost to $333,595 of city funding.
“Since 2020, we have been able to replace nearly 10,000 feet of aging infrastructure,” said Jason Henderson, Utilities Director for the City of Russellville. “We are excited to be able to continue with replacement projects such as this to better serve our customers and continue to lower our water loss. Of course with these types of projects, there are some frustrating factors that come to play with street closures and detours but we try our best to move as quickly and efficiently as possible. We appreciate the patience and understanding for everyone as we continue to move forward.”
