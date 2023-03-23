RUSNWS-03-23-23 UTILITY UPGRADES

Work being done on E. 7th Street by the creek in Russellville.

 PHOTO BY CHRIS COOPER

If you’ve been down E. 7th Street in Russellville lately, you have no doubt run into the project being done by the city near the bridge over Town Creek. Large equipment has been digging and moving dirt around.

In November of 2022, the city received bids for a utility systems upgrade project to replace dated and add new water and sanitary sewer infrastructure. Abbico Contracting LLC was awarded the bid to complete the work.

