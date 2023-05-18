Justin Kirby of Kirby Funeral Home Russellville announced the 3rd Annual Spring Car Show & Cruise-in held in April raised over $5,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and Autism Association.
“This was the 3rd Annual Spring Car Show & Crusie-in. There were close to 150 cars and tons of spectators,” said Justin Kirby of Kirby Funeral Home Russellville. Kirby partners with Clay Bilyeu and friends who have been instrumental in raising funds to support charity for years in Logan County.
