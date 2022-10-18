A portion of Rosella Holmes has been added to the county road system at the request of Sixth District Magistrate Thomas Bouldin. Rosella Holmes is located in the Woodland Acres subdivision off of KY 100 and meets the specifications the county has for adding roads, as well as already being blacktopped.

Magistrates approved adding 2600 feet of Rosella Holmes to the county system at the Tuesday, Oct. 11th fiscal court meeting when a public road hearing was held. Bouldin said the road was plenty wide at 18 feet. He said there is one spot needing to be fixed in the road and it was his intention to repave it when added to the system.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.