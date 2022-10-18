A portion of Rosella Holmes has been added to the county road system at the request of Sixth District Magistrate Thomas Bouldin. Rosella Holmes is located in the Woodland Acres subdivision off of KY 100 and meets the specifications the county has for adding roads, as well as already being blacktopped.
Magistrates approved adding 2600 feet of Rosella Holmes to the county system at the Tuesday, Oct. 11th fiscal court meeting when a public road hearing was held. Bouldin said the road was plenty wide at 18 feet. He said there is one spot needing to be fixed in the road and it was his intention to repave it when added to the system.
Deborah Lawson, a resident and property owner of the subdivision, was at Tuesday’s meeting and spoke to the court. She said her husband Charles had paved the road before his passing two and a half years ago. “I appreciate any consideration to bringing this road onto the county system,” said Lawson. There are currently 21 lots for sale in the subdivision.
Another resident of the subdivision spoke Tuesday on the need to widen the entrance, as did county attorney Joe Ross who lives in the subdivision. Magistrates were permitted by Lawson to take down two stone walls at the entrance into the subdivision to make the road wider. It seems there are problems with the entrance due to its being too narrow and the walls have been hit several times. The county owns the right of way into the subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.