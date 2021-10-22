Todd County hosted the 13th District volleyball tournament this week. Logan County and Todd County squared off in the championship game on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars survived a potent attack from the Lady Rebels, winning the championship 3-1.
Todd County came into this season having only one single set victory over Logan County since 2001. The Lady Rebels won a frame, 16-14, back in 2002 but ultimately fell 2-1 after Logan won the next two sets. On Sept. 14th of this year, Todd County won another set against the Lady Cougars before falling 3-1 in that match.
On Tuesday, the Lady Rebels kept it close the entire four sets. The Lady Cougars took the first, 25-22. Logan won the second by a narrow score of 25-23. The Lady Rebels won the third set, 25-19. Logan County took the tournament victory 25-17 in the final frame.
Sloan Coursey, Haleigh Wood, Aubrey Sears, and Caroline Kelley were selected to the All-Tournament Team for Logan County. Addie Mosier and Abigayle Miller were selected from Russellville.
