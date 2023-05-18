Logan County Clerk Stacy Watkins has announced she recently received two grants totaling more than $193,000.
“The total of the two grants I applied for was $193,845,” said Watkins.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 9:07 am
Logan County Clerk Stacy Watkins has announced she recently received two grants totaling more than $193,000.
"The total of the two grants I applied for was $193,845," said Watkins.
“The first grant for $45,900 was to request funds to replace the 27 E-poll books used to check in voters. The grant fully covered the cost of replacing our E-poll books. This upgrade in equipment makes us compliant with Kentucky Election Statutes,” she continued.
The second grant came from the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). Watkins explained, “Former clerk Scottie Harper received $50,000 in May of 2022 from the same grant program.” She added, “They reopened the grant which allowed us to apply for additional funds that could be used toward purchasing new equipment or to get the county reimbursed for past election equipment purchases.”
Logan County’s election machines were replaced in 2020. “We are very happy with what we have, and I didn’t think it was necessary to replace these machines at this time,” said Watkins, who added, “However, the county received $147,945 from the HAVA grant.” While she hasn’t spent any of the grant funds yet, the clerk has her eye on specific election equipment for the future.
“I haven’t requested any of these funds to replace existing equipment, however, I did request approximately $3,000 in our election budget line item for the 2023-24 fiscal year to purchase a device upgrade. The upgrade will allow some of the equipment we have to print ballots on demand,” explained Watkins. Print-on-demand ballots may save the county money.
Watkins said, “Currently, we preorder enough ballots for every single registered voter to be able to vote. Unfortunately, our county rarely sees half those voters turn out.” She added, “We are hoping, in the long run, this upgrade will save the county money.
“However, I am still researching and paying attention to what the other clerks across the state are saying about this device before asking the fiscal court to approve this purchase,” Watkins replied, then added, “I want to be one of the first to apply for grant money, but when it comes to purchasing new equipment, I would like to see what others have to say about how it helped or hurt their budget before making a final decision.”
