The Logan Fiscal Court held its last regularly scheduled meeting for 2022 earlier this week.
During the meeting, Barry Wright, magistrate for District 3, and Judge-Executive Logan Chick were presented with plaques from the fiscal court and the Barren River Area Development District, respectively, for their many years of service on the court. This meeting was their last as members of the court.
Other actions taken on Tuesday, Dec. 13, included approving an amended budget for the county clerk’s office, an amended fee report for the sheriff’s department, and bonds for incoming elected officials.
Through a regional development agency assistance program, IDA received $153,846.45 of TVA funds.
The South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force received $19,000 to fund overtime and other benefits for a Logan County Officer on the task force.
Nathan Cockrill, the Solid Waste Coordinator, reported there were 15 miles of county roads cleared of litter through community service, totaling 68 bags of trash and including 21 tires. With remaining funds from the 2022 grant, Cockrill purchased some give-away items saying, “It’s a use it or lose it type situation.” He also reported the recycling totals of 21 bales and some paper.
The court also voted to keep the 2020 Dodge Durango and the equipment inside for the salvage value of $43,454. This is the K-9 vehicle hit earlier in the fall on the by-pass. The department hopes to reuse the salvageable equipment in a new unit.
Bids were opened for debris removal at Motts Lick Creek on J. Will Stewart Road. The five submitted bids ranged from $49,491 to more than $1.7 million. The contract was awarded to Horner Company.
