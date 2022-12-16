The Logan Fiscal Court held its last regularly scheduled meeting for 2022 earlier this week.

During the meeting, Barry Wright, magistrate for District 3, and Judge-Executive Logan Chick were presented with plaques from the fiscal court and the Barren River Area Development District, respectively, for their many years of service on the court. This meeting was their last as members of the court.

