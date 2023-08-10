The Logan County Grand Jury convened on July 28, 2023, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Joshua Carl Bell — Careless Driving; Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol, .08, 1st Offense; Controlled Substance Prescription Not in Original Container, 2nd Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Hydrocodone.
Rhonda Leeann Blythe-Dunham — Speeding 21 MPH or Greater Over Limit; Receiving Stolen Property, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer (9 counts); Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (2 counts); Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Traffic Light (2 counts); Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License.
Aaron Scott Clark — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Auto, $1,000 or More but U/$10,000; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Valarie K. Cody — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Heroin; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Heroin; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives.
Robert K. Creek — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $1,000 or More but U/$10,000; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others; Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Rodney Dewayne Dunham — Receiving Stolen Property, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine.
Joshua L. Harding — Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun; Trafficking in Marijuana, less than 8 Ounces, 2nd or Greater Offense, Firearm Enhanced; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified, Firearm Enhanced; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Drug Unspecified, Firearm Enhanced; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Nicole G. Hill — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, Heroin; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Heroin; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives.
Billy D. Hollins — Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Leaving Scene of Accident/Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Anthony Martin — Driving Motor Vehicle While License Suspended for DUI, 3rd or Greater Offense.
Dequain L. Mayes — Receiving Stolen Property, Firearm.
Eduardo Mendoza — Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of a Substance, 1st Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
Phayvanh Mountry — Careless Driving; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, Heroin; Drug Paraphernalia — Deliver/Manufacture; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Heroin; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Daniel J. Potts — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Heroin; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Heroin; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Drug Unspecified; Drug Paraphernalia -Deliver/Manufacture; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives.
Justin S. Rippie — Burglary, 3rd Degree (2 counts); Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $500 or More but Under $1,000 (2 counts); Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree (2 counts).
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
