Recent weeks around Russellville have been quite, well, stinky in large part to a business on the outskirts of town having trouble with a key piece of equipment.

Magistrate Tyler Davenport, whose district DAR PRO Solutions is located, said when inquiring about the bad smell was told, “The regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) was down, and the company who services those went out of business. They now have a new company coming in to take a look at things.” This equipment is what incinerates the fumes coming from the rendering process.

