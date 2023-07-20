Recent weeks around Russellville have been quite, well, stinky in large part to a business on the outskirts of town having trouble with a key piece of equipment.
Magistrate Tyler Davenport, whose district DAR PRO Solutions is located, said when inquiring about the bad smell was told, “The regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) was down, and the company who services those went out of business. They now have a new company coming in to take a look at things.” This equipment is what incinerates the fumes coming from the rendering process.
DAR PRO Solutions is a brand of Darling Ingredients Inc. Darling International Inc. approved a merger agreement to acquire Griffin Industries, Inc. in 2010. At that time Griffin Industries had 55 locations throughout the United States including Logan County’s facility.
Davenport also said, “With no land use ordinances in place, we have no control over what a business in the county does. That doesn’t mean we can’t get in their business if we have to, but we don’t want to and we’re proactively working with DAR PRO on a solution.”
The EPA has been contacted, however, Davenport said it’s “to make sure there is nothing harmful to the community, but we will take the issue further if necessary.”
DAR PRO operates in 36 states and, according to their website, collects more than 50 billion pounds of meat by-products from ranchers and meat processing plants in North America annually. They also collect more than 2.3 billion pounds of meat scraps (inedible meat and bone) from supermarkets, retail food services, butchers, and meat producers annually. A statement on their website says it would take “four years for landfills to run out of space” if they didn’t offer this service.
The products they collect are rendered into “sustainable ingredients such as biofuel, animal food, solvents, organic fertilizer, green energy, cosmetics, and industrial and household goods.”
Suann Guthrie, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Sustainability and Global Communications with Darling Ingredients said, “Darling Ingredients strives to be a good corporate citizen and neighbor in every community where we operate. We have comprehensive processes, protocols, and environmental expectations that are part of our day-to-day operations. We continue to evaluate our odor-control technology and management best practices and work to improve where opportunities exist.”
The odor from the rendering plant has been an ongoing issue for years. In June 2019, a meeting was held with DAR PRO Solutions General Manager Chris Key at the request of Magistrate Davenport to discuss complaints he had been getting about odor permeating from the plant. It was at this time DAR PRO was planning on purchasing the Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer, which is a system that heats the air exhaust that is admitted from the plant at temperatures anywhere from 1500-1800 degrees Fahrenheit, destroying volatile organic compounds before the air exhaust is released from the plant.
After the 2019 meeting, Magistrate Davenport said he felt satisfied with the changes being made at the plant and was hopeful this would finally be a solution to a problem plaguing the company and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.