Concerned Citizens of Logan County gave away COVID-19 relief items Monday, Aug. 16, at the KP Hall in Russellville, to numerous citizens who drove up to receives Lysol disinfectant wipes, Clorox bleach, hand sanitizer, hand soap, baby wipes, face masks and calcium and vitamin D tablets. These items were offered in part by Feed the Children.
Concerned Citizens give away COVID relief items
- By Chris Cooper
ccooper@newsdemocrat
leader.com
