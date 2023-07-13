Chevy is our longest resident at the Simpson County Animal Shelter. He is the spotlight of the week.
Chevy loves everyone and everything. He plays with all the dogs and is such a happy, playful boy. He is barely a year old, having been at the shelter since late March. He is starting to get depressed with shelter life. He is a terrier mix around 40-45 lbs. He keeps a clean kennel, so he’d be easily house-trained. He is a fun boy who just wants his very own family to love. He is sponsored and is fully vetted so the adoption fee is only $50.
