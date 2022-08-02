Anderson, Tonya Gail-07/26/2022-disregarding stop sign-failure to notify adrs change to dept of trans-failure to wear seat belts-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-oper mtr vehicle u/infl cont sub (189a.010(1d) — 1st
Bell, Khalil J.-07/21/2022-failure to appear
Cavanaugh, Jason C.-07/22/2022-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury-failure to appear-alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense-disorderly conduct, 2nd degree-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-assault 3rd degree-police officer or prob officer-tbut or disp shoplifting u/$500
Coleman, Richard A.-07/23/2022-failure to appear
Creek, Matthew Lynn-07/25/2022-non payment of fines
Cronk, Amanda M.-07/26/2022 -careless driving-driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense-fugitive (warrant not required)
Dearing, Joshua M.-07/27/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Dodson, Darrell Lynn-07/27/2022-contempt of court (juvenile public offense)
Eaves, Joseph s.-07/21/2022-failure to appear
Gorrell, Lee M.-07/27/2022-contempt of court (juvenile public offense)
Grace, Mandy J.-07/26/2022 -failure to appear-shock probation in felony convictions-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-theft by deception-include cold checks u/$500-forgery, 2nd degree-fraud use cred card u/$500 w/6 month period
Guess, James W.-07/27/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Ingram, Thomas L.-07/24/2022-criminal mischief 3rd degree-oper mtr vehicle u/infl subst (189a.010(1c) — 1st
Lee, Billy Wayne-07/23/2022 -contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Marshall, KeashaS.-07/27/2022 -failure to appear
Moseley, Eddie Andrew-07/21/2022 -speeding, 15 mph over limit-reckless driving-fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)-assault, 1st degree-wanton endangerment-1st degree-police officer
Nieves Ocasio, Jesus Antonio-07/26/2022-failure to appear-alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense)-disorderly conduct, 2nd degree-resisting arrest
Ogg, Bethany s.-07/21/2022 -failure to appear
Roberts, James a.-07/27/2022-criminal mischief, 1st degree-wanton endangerment-1st degree
Roddy, Lisa Marie-07/27/2022 -hold for other
Shelton, Jacob D.-07/27/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Smith, Brandon T.-07/25/2022-failure to appear
Smith, Jalon D.-07/27/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-carrying a concealed weapon
smith, victoria p.-07/27/2022 -failure to appear
Tankisley, Ricky-07/27/2022 -hold for other
Tinsley, Tammy L.-07/24/2022-failure to appear
Valdivia, Crecencio D.-07/26/2022-no operators-moped license-poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-failure to produce insurance card-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc/subs (189a.010(1e) — 1st
Wilson, Beverly a.-07/26/2022 -operating on sus or rev oper license-failure of non-owner operator to maintain req ins/sec, 2nd off-failure to appear
Wilson, Wesley J.-07/21/2022-alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense)-terroristic threatening, 3rd degree-harassing communications-use of a minor (u/18) in a sexual performance-possess/view matter portray sexual performance by minor-dist of matter portraying sexual perf by minor, 1st off
