Logan County Good Samaritan is proud to announce it received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $21,198 to purchase a walk-in freezer for the new warehouse.
The Logan County Good Samaritan serves those in need by striving to provide, upon proper evaluation, the assistance of food, emergency housing, emergency transportation, or household necessities for residents of Logan County.
“This grant came at the perfect time. We are so grateful that we will be able to include this addition in our new warehouse. Everything is finally coming together and we are so excited. We are so very thankful to the Kentucky Colonels for their generosity which will allow us to better serve those in our community,” said Denise McDonald, Executive Director of Logan County Good Samaritan.
HOKC will award $3.1 million in grants supporting 314 non-profits, impacting more than 3.9 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.
“The year 2021, early 2022 was a challenging year and the Kentucky Colonels stepped up to the challenges,” said General Gary Boschert. “Through extremely generous individuals we were able to increase our regular grant impact for the Good Works Program by over $1,000,000. This year we are awarding 3.1 million dollars, the most money we have ever been able to spend on the program. In addition, the horrible storms that devastated Western Kentucky, the Colonels stepped up and donated millions of dollars and we are able to grant 3.7 million for the long-term recovery of the region. Thank you, Colonels, for your generosity and continued support. Your help allows all the Trustees to help impact millions of Kentuckians.”
The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels is a 501© (3) entity dedicated to supporting charitable activities throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The organization is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Trustees. The “Kentucky Colonel” commission is an honorary title granted by the Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Since 1951, the organization has pursued its mission through annual grants totaling $60 million to more than 1,600 nonprofits. Of those Colonels’ contributions, 100% are awarded to nonprofits across the state. Each grant is thoroughly vetted by the trustees and staff. Though the corporate name is The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, most know it by its long-term trademark, KENTUCKY COLONELS. Visit kycolonels.org to learn more.
