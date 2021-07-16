On July 10, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 1692 Dot Road in reference to an accident with injuries.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered two juveniles were operating an ATV on Dot Road.
The driver of the ATV lost control in a curve just north of 1692 Dot Road.
Both juveniles went to a medical facility, suffering minor injuries as a result of the accident.
The sheriff’s department was assisted on scene by the Adairville Fire Department and Logan County EMS.
