Marty Brown is The Rocky Balboa of country music! I’ll get back to that statement later in the article, but it will definitely make sense.
Hit singer/songwriter Marty Brown is originally from Maceo, Ky. but is no stranger to Logan County. He has performed here many times in concert and has been on WRUS as well as the Beaver back when it was here. He even performed at the old location of Walmart during his MCA record deal as part of the famous Walmart Tour.
Marty and his wife Shellie are super excited to have two huge events happening in the near future. First, will be the very first “I’m From The Country Fest” on Saturday, Oct. 22nd in Greenville, Ky. It is named after the hit song that Marty wrote, which Tracy Byrd recorded. It starts at 4 p.m. and there will be a Flat-Footed Dance Contest at 4:30 p.m. where you could win $100.
“I requested to have a flat-footed dance contest in honor of my mama Barbara Brown because that’s what we do for entertainment when I go up and see her,” said Marty. “We watch YouTube and flat-footed dance contests. We have a ball watching it.” Anyone is eligible to participate.
Marty continued, “You never know when you get the urge to wanna dance. You may come to the show not intending to be a contestant in the contest and be sitting there in the audience. Well, anytime during this contest you can come right straight out of the audience and give them your name and they’ll put a number on you.”
The Fest will of course be featuring some great music. Southline will perform at 6 p.m. They are from the Muhlenberg County area. Next up, will be recording artist Ashton Sheperd at 7 p.m. Sheperd has had four chart singles in her career, including “Look It Up.” Then at 8 p.m. Marty and his band will then take the stage to perform a collection of hits and favorites for everyone. There will be plenty of food vendors and lots of fun! Bring your chair because this is an outside event in downtown Greenville and it is absolutely free.
Greenville Tourism is helping to put this together. However, Marty’s wife Shellie is actually the inspiration behind it. Shellie realized that at one point earlier in the year Marty didn’t have any concerts booked in Kentucky. She explained, “I booked all of Marty’s shows out of the state of Kentucky. He was everywhere but in Kentucky. So, I decided I’d better organize something to celebrate, so I come up with the idea of using his song title. I asked him if we could turn it into a festival.”
Through a concert appearance Marty did with Andy Griggs earlier in the year in Greenville, Shellie met Sabrina and Amy from Greenville Tourism. Shellie said, “I had this idea for a while.” When she presented it to the ladies at the tourism office, they were all aboard. They hope to make this an annual event. “I will kick the event off at 4 p.m. with a prayer and would love to see you there.” For more information, visit Marty’s Facebook or tourgreenville.com
The reason for the celebration is Marty has been invited to be a part of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Mt. Vernon, Ky. The induction will be on Friday, Oct. 28th. Marty is going in this year along with Norah Lee Allen (who has a Logan County connection), Carly Pearce, Paul Yandell, Tee Dee Young, Pete Goble, and Tommy White. Marty was quick to say he isn’t retiring. He was originally supposed to be inducted in 2020, but COVID had other plans, so now it’s back on thankfully, with an all-star lineup.
Marty actually got the original news of his induction through an email. They sent him a mannequin to dress for the museum. He joked that he wanted to leave the shirt unbuttoned on the mannequin because it had a six-pack. He said he used to have one in his twenties.
When asked about how it feels to have such a high honor, he was quick to give God the credit. He replied, “Every dream I’ve ever dreamed has come true. All you’ve got to do is dream it and God gives you the tools. Then it’s up to you to use them. God, He’ll meet you halfway, but you’ve got to do the rest of the work.”
Marty went on to say how much is involved in the process of going into the Hall of Fame. “You’re having to take a novel of your life and condense it down into a Reader’s Digest version. It was kind of hard.” He has a great collection to put into the museum, though. He will include one of his hats, his America’s Got Talent shirts that he wore for the audition, which has garnered millions of views, one of his songwriting guitars, his Award from BMI for five million airplays of “I’m From The Country,” and his handwritten lyrics to it.
When describing the Hall of Fame, Marty said, “It’s got a little bit of the aura of the Grand Ole Opry. It really does, you know. It’s a special place.” Marty talked of seeing others who have paved the way he saw as he went in to visit, including Bill Monroe, Loretta Lynn, Keith Whitley, Billy Ray Cyrus, and The Kentucky Headhunters.
Now, back to the statement, “Marty Brown is The Rocky Balboa of country music!” Marty stated this and explained by saying, “Forty-eight hours was round one when I was discovered on this show. MCA Records was round two. ‘I’m From The Country’ was round three and America’s Got Talent was round four (he was a semi-finalist). The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame is the Knock Out Puch, POW!”
Marty could not say enough about his wife and the part she plays in his career. “She’s my Adrian,” said Marty referencing Rocky. Shellie was just as flattering about her husband saying, “I’ve never seen anyone with that kind of drive.” Marty’s family, friends, and fans are all very proud of his accomplishments.
If you would like to go to the presentation at the Hall of Fame, you can purchase tickets at renfrovalley.com. The event will be at the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center-New Barn. The other inductees will be performing, as well. For more information on Marty and his upcoming events, you can visit martybrownmusic.com
