Adams, Benjamin A.-01/05/2023-Sodomy, 3rd Degree-Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree
Allen, Andrew M.-01/11/2023-State Inmate
Bailey, Jimmie F.-01/05/2023-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000
Bane, Dana-01/05/2023-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance-Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) — 1st-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc/subs (189A.010(1E) — 2nd (Agg Cir)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana-Tampering With Physical Evidence
Basham, Tammy M.-01/07/2023-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting
Belcher, Erica M.-01/10/2023-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks U/$500-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks U/$10,000-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 < $1,000-Forgery, 2nd Degree-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks $1,000 < $10,000-Persistent Felony Offender I
Belcher, Richard W.-01/10/2023-Failure To Appear-Falsely Reporting An Incident-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks U/$500-Tbut Or Disp All Others $1,000 < $10,000-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Bigbee, Stephon-01/06/2023-Failure To Appear
Brown, Deangreco D.-01/09/2023-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1St Degree (On Foot)-Traf Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin) obs-Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
Clark, Cameron J.-01/05/2023-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Cline, James D.-01/11/2023-Public Intoxication-Control Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
Coffey, Keith A.-01/05/2023-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Criminal Poss Of Forged Instr 2nd Degree(Identify)-Criminal Mischief 1st Degree-Other-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Covington, Brenda K.-01/09/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Davis, Alicia F.-01/06/2023-Traff In Controlled Sub, 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine) obs-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Desheles, Kevin R.-01/05/2023-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
Driskill, Billy R.-01/06/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
Dugent, Destiny M.-01/06/2023-Traff In Controlled Sub, 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine) obs-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Gary, Amy M.-01/07/2023-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury-Failure To Appear-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting-Receiving Stolen Property U/$500-Tampering With Physical Evidence
Hadden, Suzanne M.-01/08/2023-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Higgins, David F.-01/06/2023-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Jackson, Joshua Carrol-01/10/2023 -Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
Knight, Daniel F.-01/11/2023-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Knight, Lisa Miles-01/09/2023-Failure To Appear
Lester, Dakota Lee-01/05/2023-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Lyons, Jeffery M.-01/05/2023-Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense
Mason, Thomas A.-01/06/2023-Drink Alcoholic Bev In Public Place (1st & 2nd Off)-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 2nd (Agg Cir)
Mata, Rebekah L.-01/06/2023-Traff In Controlled Sub, 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine) obs-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Mills, Kyle Daniel-01/08/2023-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates
Mitchell, Joseph A.-01/05/2023-Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
Morris, James P.-01/05/2023-Traf Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine) obs
Oneal, Christopher S.-01/05/2023-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Parish, David William-01/05/2023-Unlawful Imprisonment — 2nd Degree
Rhoades, Robert L.-01/10/2023-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off
Sarver, Timothy-01/05/2023-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer-Traf Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified) obs-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
Smith, Channing T.-01/09/2023-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Smith, Terrell E.-01/09/2023-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot)-Burglary, 2nd Degree
Stevenson, Janet Lynn-01/07/2023-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
Taylor, Robert J.-01/05/2023-Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
Thomas, Paul D.-01/05/2023-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Traughber, Ross M.-01/07/2023-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
Tucker, Travis T.-01/11/2023-State Inmate
Whitlow, Tyrone-01/09/2023-Failure To Appear
Wilson, Terry Lynn-01/05/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
