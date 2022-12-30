RUSNWS-12-30-22 Widening US 31W

The project will encompass a 3-mile long section of U.S. 31-W in Simpson County, beginning at the route’s intersection with Kentucky 1008 and ending at the intersection with Reasonover Drive.

 Photo by Jack Dobbs

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet held a community meeting at Salmons General Baptist Church on Dec. 13, where residents of the Salmons area in Simpson County, were briefed on the state’s plans to widen U.S. 31-W.

According to a pamphlet handed out at the meeting, the widening of 31-W will start at the intersection with Kentucky 1008 and end at the intersection with Reasonover Drive. According to the Transportation Cabinet, around three miles of roadway will be affected.

