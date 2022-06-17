Farmers vocalize disapproval of solar farm

In a standing-room-only public meeting held by the Kentucky Public Service Commission Wednesday evening at the Logan County Public Library, residents voiced their concerns regarding the potential solar farm project in south Logan. The crowd overwhelmingly agreed this project was a terrible decision for Logan County. Among the concerns were environmental impact and how much ultimately falls on the local taxpayer.
Mark Hall, whose property joins the potential site, stated, “We’ve always believed the best use of the land was crop production, and our family objects to the solar farm construction and installation. This project is viable only under the guise of being better for the environment. We need only look down the road a few miles toward Clarksville to see how a similar government-subsidized program wasted hundreds of millions of tax dollars to build a solar factory that was obsolete before completion.”
Another resident, Bobby Moore, wanted to know, “If this isn’t a done deal, why was the road paved to the site when there isn’t more than one house on that road?”
“Logan County is one of the top producing counties in grain production according to the Kentucky Dept. of Agriculture in 2017. Taking land out of farm production negatively affects the farmer and the farm supplier, farm workers, parts suppliers, seed fertilizer and chemical people, and so forth,” said John Mason Barnes. He continued, “On June 1st, the US Dept. of Agriculture sent an email releasing marginal lands in the Conservation Reserve Program because they are so concerned about the war in Ukraine and potential food shortages. They’re allowing farmers to get out of those contracts early to plant more grain and have more food.”
Attendee comments echo the Kentucky Conservation Committee’s (KCC) farmland special considerations that state, “KCC supports renewable energy production as long as it does not significantly diminish the potential for agricultural production or target significant prime farmland. We encourage communities to prioritize other lands (such as brownfields) as much as possible. Solar development in the state should not result in the loss of important agricultural lands or impede the ability of farmers to access the land base needed for their agricultural operations.” But what is “prime farmland”?
The US Dept. of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service defines prime farmland as “land that has the best combination of physical and chemical characteristics for producing food, feed, forage, fiber, and oilseed crops and is available for these uses. It could be cultivated land, pastureland, forestland, or other lands, but it is not urban or built-up land or water. The soil quality, growing season, and moisture supply are those needed for the soil to economically produce sustained high yields of crops when proper management, including water management and acceptable farming methods, are applied.” This land is essential for the Nation’s food and fiber needs, both short- and long-range.
Kentucky had almost 6 million acres of prime farmland in 1982. According to Kentucky’s Geographic Information System, that number has fallen to about 4.5 million acres. The UK College of Arts and Sciences Geography division shows Logan County sitting in a swath identified as 51 — 75% prime farmland. Furthermore, the UK College of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service published “A Brief Look at Farmland Conversion in Kentucky” in 1998, identifying the high-quality Kentucky land under the most significant threat from development. Most of Logan County fell into the “high quality and low development” category then. So what makes the south Logan land so desirable for this project?
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s site lists preferred characteristics when choosing solar farm locations. Land slope and classification, transmission access, and population are some things considered. The ideal slope of a site is 0 — 10%; anything greater is unfavorable. Land classification includes unclassified, some development but with open space, barren land, mixed forest, shrub/scrub, herbaceous, hay/pasture, and cultivated crops. Access to transmission is allotted for up to 5 miles, but less than one is ideal. The area population of over 300 residents is unfavorable. KCC’s website states large-scale developers set their sites on land that is a few dozen to several hundred acres, relatively flat or with a modest slope, near power lines or a utility substation, and clear of obvious environmental issues.
One of the most vocal about the project was Bridget Coots. “I think this will have ramifications that go way beyond our lifetimes, probably our kids’ lifetimes. It’s something we can’t undo that will be detrimental to our way of life,” she said. She continued, ”If we let this happen in Logan County, and another farm takes it on, and then another farm takes it on, it won’t be long till all the things that farmers support won’t be here. The community we know won’t exist 100 years from now if we let this start coming in. There is nothing in it for our community. This is only for those few land owners, 5 or 6 of them, and Silicone Ranch. Everybody else loses.” Coots also said, “I think the people who decided to do this probably were led by greed at the time, and maybe they didn’t have all the facts. Maybe they’ll change their mind if they get all the facts.”
A formal hearing is scheduled for June 30th at 1:00 Eastern Time in Frankfort. Anyone wishing to submit comments may call 502-564-3940 or 1-800-772-4636 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time. You may also send a letter to Kentucky PSC, 211 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40602-0615. The final option for written comments is via email to psc.comment@ky.gov; include Case Number 2021-00235 and your name and address. All comments submitted are included in the case filings on the KY PSC site, which is found here — https://psc.ky.gov/Case/ViewCaseFilings/2021-00235. The hearing will be live streamed on You Tube; the link will be available the day of the hearing on the KY PSC website psc.ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.