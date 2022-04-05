Demetrius Roberson appeared in Logan Circuit Court on March 31, 2022, for final sentencing related to his conviction for the murder of Lexus Bell in August 2016. After hearing from Kevin Morrow, on behalf of the family of Lexus Bell, and arguments from Roberson’s attorney, Michael Goodwin, and Commonwealth’s Attorney, Neil Kerr, Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks sentenced Roberson to serve a life sentence, without the possibility of parole until after 25 years. That is the same sentence handed down by the jury in November, following a two-week trial in which Roberson was convicted of Murder, Attempted Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, and nine counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.
On August 20, 2016, Roberson entered an apartment at Robinwood Apartments in Russellville, armed, with the intention of stealing money, marijuana, and firearms, which he believed were being hidden inside by one of the residents, Zac Mordica. Instead, when he went inside, he found the apartment was occupied by two young mothers, Lexus Bell and Estoria Mordica, along with nine children. Roberson threatened Lexus in an attempt to find the items he wanted to take and eventually began firing shots in all directions, shooting in the direction of Lexus and some of the children as they ran to hide. He fired 11 shots total. One of those shots killed Lexus while she was holding her infant son.
Lexus, Estoria, and all nine of the children were together preparing to celebrate the first birthday of Lexus’s son on August 21, the day following the shooting. Despite 11 shots being fired, none of the children were injured. While exiting the apartment, Roberson fired one shot directly at Estoria while she was huddled with her children. That bullet pierced the air mattress they were sitting on and was later found lodged in the floor, inches from where they had been sitting.
During his statement, Kevin Morrow pointed out that Roberson has never shown remorse for his actions, and that even while in prison, he would still be able to see his daughter. He went on to say that because of Roberson’s cowardly actions, his wife will never see her daughter in this lifetime, and Lexus’s son will never know his mother. “You can talk to your daughter on the phone and see her through the glass in prison, but they don’t have phones in Heaven.”
Roberson’s attorney, Michael Goodwin, asked the judge to consider their claims of intellectual disabilities and sentence Roberson to less than the sentence handed down by the jury. He further argued that the law requires that Roberson’s sentence must run concurrently with Roberson’s 10-year sentence from a robbery in Warren County, for which Roberson was already convicted and serving well before the trial in this case. If true, that would mean Roberson would get credit toward his sentence dating back to 2017.
Commonwealth’s Attorney, Neil Kerr, disputed the claims of any intellectual disability on the part of Roberson and provided ample legal authority for Judge Hendricks to run Roberson’s life sentence consecutively to the sentence in Warren. If ran consecutively, Roberson would not begin serving his life sentence until he serves out his 10-year sentence from the case in Warren.
In his statement to the Court, Kerr pointed out that Roberson was capable of a massacre. “It’s a miracle that only one life was lost, and that was one too many. It could have been 11.” He went on to say that Roberson had not presented a single reason to be shown any mercy. “Roberson showed no mercy to the two mothers and nine children he shot at that night. They posed no threat to him. He could have taken them in a room and taken whatever he wanted without firing a single shot. Instead, he fired 11 shots, some of which were aimed at children running to hide. He showed no regard for human life and has shown no remorse for what he did.” Kerr implored the court to sentence Roberson to the life sentence, without the possibility of parole until 25 years, and to run that sentence consecutively, stating that in his opinion, “Even that sentence is generous in light of what Roberson did and the life he took.”
Ultimately, Judge Hendricks agreed with Kerr. He sentenced Roberson to the maximum sentence on each charge, as set forth in the jury’s verdict, and ran the life sentence consecutively with the 10-year sentence in Warren. Judge Hendricks noted the impact this tragedy had on the family of Lexus Bell and the community, and that Roberson, while entitled to maintain his innocence, had shown no remorse even after being convicted. While acknowledging disadvantages Roberson may have had growing up, ultimately, Judge Hendricks said they did not excuse or explain Roberson’s crimes. “Lexus Bell was someone’s daughter, someone’s mother, someone’s sister, someone’s cousin, and now she’s gone. They will not be able to see her again on this side of eternity and that is on you.”
