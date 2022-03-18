The Russellville-Logan County Optimist Club announces Optimist International 2022 Oratorical Contest for high school students under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2021, who have not yet completed secondary school or its equivalent. The topic is “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.”
Interested youth should prepare a 4 to 5-minute speech on the assigned topic to be presented at their local Optimist Club’s contest. The speeches are judged at the Club level, with the winning speech entered into the Kentucky/West Virginia Districts Optimists competition. At the District level, scholarships will be awarded for first, second, and third place.
Entries must be received by March 28, 2022. Mail the entry to Konnie Smith, 1839 Coopertown Road, Russellville, Ky. 42276. For further information on the contest, contact Konnie Smith at 270-726-3566.
The club contest will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Baptist Building, 196 W. 3rd Street, Russellville. Bring proof of birth and a copy of the speech to the contest.
