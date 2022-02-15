If you have spent any time near the Russellville Parks and Recreation Department, Russellville Middle or High School, or even some Logan County Middle School sports programs during nearly any sporting event, you have more than likely seen Roger Dale Daniel. Not only was he a dedicated basketball player throughout his years as a student in the Russellville school district, but he has also been an outstanding coach for over 35 years and has been a referee for nearly 22 years on several teams and leagues in our community. And he gives no hint of slowing down.
“In the mid-’80s, I worked at Red Cap and was an assistant coach to our company’s ladies softball team. We went to state. Unfortunately, one of our outfielders broke her arm after the first game. Even though this bad thing happened, it was still a good experience. Then, I was asked in the late ’80s to coach flag football,” Roger Dale recalls. Over the years, he has coached Jr. Pro Football at RMS, coached flag football with Russellville Parks and Rec and with the Logan County school system, coached T-ball, has been Head Coach of RMS and Assistant Coach of RHS girls basketball, and is now Assistant Coach of RHS boys basketball. Also, he has umpired Little League and Soft T-Ball and is currently a referee for the Parks and Rec Itty-Bitty Ball Leagues.
Many of the teams that Roger Dale coached were and are outstanding. “When I coached the Raiders with flag football, we won 53 straight games and won the championship nine years in a row. The Logan County Junior Pro Basketball team won nine out of 12 years while I was coaching. And my 4th grade Jr Pro Football Team won the WKYL Championship this past football season.”
Roger Dale started coaching basketball in 1998 when his daughter started playing. Throughout these years, he has coached his other children as well as countless other children across our county.
He has four children, Nakia, Bryce, Rachea, but lost his daughter, Taylor, when she was only 27 years old to Diabetes Type 1 complications. He speaks proudly and with love about all his children. “When some people see me, they tell me that I am always smiling. We all have hard stuff we go through, but we’ve got to keep on going. When you’ve got the Man Upstairs with you, you can’t do anything else but smile.” Roger Dale says that staying active also keeps him going, as does thinking of his five grandbabies, one of which was just born this week.
“I just love being out there, motivating kids. When I was coming up, all we could do was play basketball or football. We didn’t have all these video games and phones like kids have nowadays. Playing ball was our way of life,” Roger Dale explains.
Part of his passion is seeing kids playing outside and being active. “When you play a sport for yourself, you learn so much more than you ever could through a video game or computer. You learn as you go. You learn to handle the ball, to make baskets, and how to play with other kids. All this makes you a better ballplayer. The video games look real, but if that is all you do, then you are missing out.”
He was practically raised with a basketball in his hand. He remembers as a kid playing with his neighbor Phil Todd, who recently had the floor of the Jim Young Gymnasium named after him. “We nailed an old milk crate up high in a tree, and that’s how we played basketball. Even when a limb grew out over the basket, we learned to adjust our shots to go around the limb and still make a basket,” he says, laughing. He also remembers another time with Phil, as they both lived close to the town creek. “It used to flood a lot, and one time authorities had to come get us because our houses were in danger of flooding. Phil got to ride in a fire truck, but I had to ride in a dump truck.” Roger Dale laughs again. “The job corps came to town in the ’70s and widened the creek, so I didn’t have to ride that dump truck again.”
He also recalls going to the stadium with several friends to play baseball as a youth. When they would hear an adult coming near, they would all run away, thinking they were in trouble. “Finally, someone caught us and told us it was okay to play there but to just pick up the bases when we got done.” Roger Dale laughed again as he remembered those days.
Listening to Roger Dale, it is obvious he is humble. He would rather talk about his kids, his grandkids, or his coworkers and friends than talk about himself. He is very proud of the accomplishments of his childhood friend Phil Todd. He mentions how proud he is to see some of the boys he used to coach now coaching teams at RHS and LCHS as well as coaching many Parks and Rec teams.
He does not see what he does as anything special; he just likes watching kids having fun being active. What is his secret for enjoying his job? “Patience. Patience is the key. You’ve got to know how to deal with kids of all ages. Part of that is remembering how you were at that age. Treat them the way you would want to be treated.”
Thank you, Roger Dale Daniel, for the positive impact you have made and are continuing to make on the young people and children of Logan County, Ky.
