Logan County Genealogical Society has a new website and on the site a new feature to highlight “Notable Logan Countians.” Organizers would like for the community to become involved in this section to submit nominations for people they believe should be on this page.
“We’d like the person nominating to write a short paragraph explaining what the person they are nominating has done that makes them notable,” said Denise Shoulders, Certified Genealogist.
A nominee must be deceased at least 75 years and must have either been born in Logan County or lived here. A birth and death year must be included, along with a brief explanation (150-200 words) of what makes them notable.
All entries are subject to be edited for content and length. Organizers are also accepting photos of the person, with permission to use on the site.
There is a form on the site now at https://www.logankyarchives.com/notable-logan-countians that people are welcome to use. Other ways to submit include sending an email to logancokyarchives@gmail.com with “Notable Nominee” in the subject line, or type it out and mail it to Logan County Genealogical Society, ATTN: Notable Nominations, PO Box 853, Russellville, KY 42276.
The new Logan County Genealogical Society website is http://www.logankyarchives.com.
