'Visit Franklin KY' mural completed near I-65

A new mural promoting Franklin was recently completed through Simpson County Tourism Commission.
The “Visit Franklin KY” mural, which was finished in May, is painted on a barn at the Lloyd Chandler Farm and is visible on both sides of I-65 at the 11.5 mile-marker.
The farm granted Simpson County Tourism Commission permission to use the structure for the mural. Tourism commissioned muralist Bob Gregory to complete the $8,000 art display.
The mural “is a wonderful addition to Simpson County,” said Amy Ellis, executive director of Simpson County Tourism. “We want to welcome visitors to our beautiful city and this mural is very inviting to those traveling the I-65 interstate. The exposure that the mural will have positioned on I-65 is invaluable to our local tourism. We thank the Chandler family for allowing us to place the mural on their barn.”
Franklin has several public art displays for visitors and locals to enjoy, and tourism encourages the use of the hashtag #VisitFranklinKy for sharing photos on social media.
For more information, contact Simpson County Tourism Commission by calling 270-586-3040, visit Franklin Simpson Tourism on Facebook and @VisitFranklinKy on Instagram and online at www.franklinky.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.