On the evening of Jan. 24, three youthful offenders in detention on charges of murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree robbery orchestrated an attack on the staff of Warren Juvenile Detention Center.
All youth in the facility was ordered to return to their rooms for the evening, as is protocol beginning around 9 p.m. Three youths refused to cooperate and proceeded to attack the youth worker inside the living unit.
Two staff members, one of whom was the facility superintendent, reported to the unit to assist.
Staff members entered the living unit and gave verbal commands to the youths to return to their rooms. The youths then attacked the staff, kicking and punching them in the head, face and back. The control room radioed for all remaining staff on duty to report to the unit to assist with the ongoing incident.
Staff restrained the youth and secured them in their rooms.
One staff member received a medical evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries. No injuries to the youth.
The incident was handled internally by DJJ personnel only.
