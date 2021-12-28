U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will distribute $40 million annually to fifty-one Kentucky airports over the next five years. These funds are made available through the Airport Infrastructure Grants program, which was established in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act earlier this year.
Senator McConnell supported the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and helped it pass the Senate this year. In total, the bipartisan bill allocated $25 billion to our nation’s airports, more of which will be distributed to Kentucky in the coming months. The funding announced today was allocated through a formula described in the legislation.
“Kentucky’s airports don’t just connect our citizens to the rest of the country and the world; they also form a critical part of America’s supply chain. It is more important than ever that our airports have the funds needed to operate effectively,” said Senator McConnell. “I supported the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act earlier this year because of programs like this, which will help overhaul Kentucky’s transportation systems and revive our decaying roads, bridges, tunnels, railways, and river ports. This is just the kind of program Kentucky needs to compete in the 21st-century global economy.”
“We appreciate the support of Senator McConnell for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport,” said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. “This funding will go a long way in supporting the continued improvements at SDF including our $400 million terminal modernization program and ongoing sustainability initiatives such as our geothermal project to reduce our carbon footprint. These improvements allow us to provide a better, more accessible experience for the traveling public and support the needs of our airline partners while maintaining SDF as a crucial link in the nation’s aerospace system.”
“I am grateful for the hard work of Leader McConnell and many in Washington over these last several months to get the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act across the finish line. CVG will put more than $13 million per year to good use to lead the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati region’s economy out of the pandemic, focusing on capital investments that will support good-paying jobs and improved passenger services,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).
“I want to thank Senator McConnell once again for his continued support of Blue Grass Airport. These past five years, with Senator McConnell’s assistance, we have made significant investments to the airfield to improve safety and efficiency for the passenger airlines, as well as for our local corporate and private aircraft operators. In the coming years, these additional grant dollars from the bipartisan infrastructure bill will now allow us to make improvements to the passenger terminal building so that we can provide a modern and comfortable traveling experience for central Kentuckians,” said Eric Frankl, Executive Director of Blue Grass Airport.
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International — Covington — $13,712,086
Louisville Muhammad Ali International — Louisville -$13,352,069
Blue Grass — Lexington — $4,107,460
Owensboro-Daviess County Regional — Owensboro — $1,012,071
Barkley Regional — Paducah — $1,011,660
Bowling Green — Warren County Regional — Bowling Green; Stuart Powell Field — Danville; Capital City — Frankfort; Georgetown-Scott County Regional — Georgetown; Bowman Field — Louisville, and Mount Sterling — Montgomery County — Mount Sterling, all received $295,000
Ashland Regional — Ashland; Cynthiana — Harrison County — Cynthiana Addington Field — Elizabethtown; Gene Snyder — Falmouth; Fleming-Mason — Flemingsburg; Glasgow Municipal — Glasgow; Muhlenberg County — Greenville; Ohio County — Hartford; Henderson City-County — Henderson; Hopkinsville-Christian County — Hopkinsville; London-Corbin Airport — Magee Field — London; Madisonville Regional — Madisonville; Marion-Crittenden County — Marion; Mayfield Graves County — Mayfield; Morehead-Rowan County Clyde A Thomas Regional — Morehead; Kyle-Oakley Field — Murray; Pike County-Hatcher Field — Pikeville; Big Sandy Regional — Prestonsburg; Central Kentucky Regional — Richmond; Russellville-Logan County — Russellville; Lake Cumberland Regional — Somerset, and Tompkinsville-Monroe County — Tompkinsville all received $159,000
Samuels Field — Bardstown; Kentucky Dam State Park — Calvert City; Taylor County — Campbellsville; Fulton — Fulton; Breckinridge County — Hardinsburg; Tucker-Guthrie Memorial — Harlan; Wendell H Ford — Hazard; Russell County — Jamestown; Leitchfield-Grayson Co — Leitchfield; Hancock Co-Ron Lewis Field — Lewisport; Middlesboro-Bell County — Middlesboro; Wayne County — Monticello; Princeton-Caldwell County — Princeton; Lebanon Springfield — George Hoerter Field — Springfield; Stanton — Stanton; Sturgis Municipal — Sturgis; West Liberty — West Liberty, and Williamsburg-Whitley County — Williamsburg all received $110,000
