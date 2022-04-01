At 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, Logan County Emergency Communications Center dispatched Russellville Rural Fire Department to Sims Bark, formerly known as C&J Mulch, in the 3000 block of Nashville Road. Upon arrival and discovering approximately 2/3 of the mulch on the property engulfed in flames, Capt. Aaron Ashby assessed the scene and immediately called for mutual aid assistance.
Mulch is known to combust under the right conditions spontaneously. The last week without rain coupled with Wednesday’s winds gusting to 44 mph and warmer than average temperatures for this time of year enabled the mulch to catch fire. The responding units focused on containing the blaze and keeping it from spreading to the nearby wooded area and several homes. Responding units surrounded the fire with engines, brush trucks, and tankers in their efforts. “Our job was to keep a mulch pile wet and keep the dozers cool while pushing other mulch around,” said Sharon Grove Volunteer Fire Chief Bradley Fortner. He added, “We also had 400 feet of the line pulled to wet down that the dozers could not access.” The high winds and the size of the fire demanded additional manpower and resources.
The Emergency Communications Center requested assistance from neighboring departments multiple times. Approximately two dozen departments responded to the scene, with Russellville Rural as the lead department, with 22 responders on the scene. Mutual aid came from Russellville City, Adairville, Auburn, Lewisburg, Logan Aluminum, Sharon Grove, Allensville, Browning, Woodburn, Elkton, Pembroke, and Franklin-Simpson Fire Departments from Kentucky. Tennessee departments that also responded included Springfield, North Robertson, White House, Hendersonville, District 2, Smyrna, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Greenbrier, Shackle Island, Highland, and Barren River Fire Departments. Several of the responding units provided multiple apparatuses to fight the fire. Also responding, was Kentucky Environmental who was on the scene to ensure that the processes of fighting the fire did not have an environmental impact. Russellville Rural Chief Cheryl Allen stated, “This is by far the greatest amount of response requested in Logan County in my career.”
A conveyor belt and one building in the mulch area burned in the fire along with the mulch. “Being in the middle of all that was just pure hell. You can’t breathe, and your eyes are burning and watering. The fire was all around, and the ambers were flying through the air; it looked like sparks flying around,” said Russellville Rural Firefighter Aaron Smith. He added, “This is the biggest fire I’ve ever seen since joining Station 5.”
The size of the fire made smoke visible from other counties. Donna Wilkerson said she saw smoke as she began traveling down HWY 100 from Franklin. Walt Shifflett said he saw the smoke from the area near the Warren County line. Christina Mead reported seeing smoke from the north side of Lewisburg.
Crews battled the fire until the approaching strong storm closed in at about 8 p.m. At that time, all responders took shelter in the rehab area. While waiting for the storm to pass, they took a moment to rest and refuel with food, which local restaurants provided. After the storm passed through, the on-scene incident command re-evaluated the situation and was able to release all mutual aid companies. “The rain was a blessing, and we declared the fire under control at 9 p.m.,” said Chief Allen.
Coordinating scene logistics was the Emergency Communications Center, under the direction of Ginger Lawrence. Russellville Rural Chief Cheryl Allen, Asst. Chief Travis Kodiak and Battalion Chief David Browning coordinated on the scene, running the incident command along with Capt. Aaron Ashby. Safety Officer Eddie Bush and Lt. James Kemp coordinated efforts at the staging area with assistance from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.
Additional support came from Pennyrile Rural Electric to terminate service in the area temporarily. The Nutrien Company and Southern Stares provided aid by supplying tankers of water. Walnut Grove Farms and the Logan County Road Department assisted with heavy equipment to move the mulch around to apply water. Logan County Emergency Medical Services was on hand to treat smoke inhalation or other emergencies. Logan County Chaplins Mike and Janice Humble assisted with meals and water. David Oliver with the Woodburn Fire Department provided on-scene continuous weather updates.
The Logan County Emergency Management team, led by Rodney Harkleroad and Terry Cole, also responded. “I was very impressed with the way incident command was set up and how the incident commander utilized all resources at their disposal. It was an unstable incident with several things that affected it, for example, the high winds and excessive smoke. It was a team effort, and all departments worked to get the job done and done safely,” said Cole.
“Russellville Rural graciously thanks all that assisted us. A big shout out to Logan County Emergency Communications Center dispatchers to make it go smoothly and getting us the help needed. Thanks to the South Logan Water Department for working with us on our water needs. We were blessed with the outpouring of help and resources,” said Chief Allen.
Area residents are also thankful for the effort of all involved. “It’s amazing; the hard work and effort these firefighters put in today was just amazing,” said Taylor Alexis Ward, who lives near the hydrant used to supply water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.